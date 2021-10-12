$39.38 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $39.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.15 million and the lowest is $38.60 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

