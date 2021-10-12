39,861 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

