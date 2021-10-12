3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

