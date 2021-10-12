$4.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the highest is $4.45. Amgen posted earnings of $4.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $20.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $237.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen has a 52-week low of $206.59 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.