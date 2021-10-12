$4.42 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.87. FedEx posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

