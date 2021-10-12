$4.42 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.87. FedEx posted earnings of $4.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $19.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.68 to $20.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
FDX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
