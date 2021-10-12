$4.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.98. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 944.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.