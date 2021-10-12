$4.73 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce sales of $4.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.06 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.27 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

