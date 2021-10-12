41,866 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $220,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

