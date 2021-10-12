43,176 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

