45,264 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

