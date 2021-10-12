49,574 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,574 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.40 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

