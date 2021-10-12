$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 million and the lowest is $4.85 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $20.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company.
upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.
Shares of SYRS stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

