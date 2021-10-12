500,000 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,870,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

