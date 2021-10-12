500,000 Shares in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Tio Tech A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TIOA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,080. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

