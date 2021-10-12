50,100 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veracyte by 4,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after buying an additional 294,835 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

