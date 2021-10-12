508,724 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 508,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.88% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTPB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

