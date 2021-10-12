$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $200.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $287.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.