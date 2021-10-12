59,210 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

