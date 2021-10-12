$599.92 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $599.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $613.50 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

