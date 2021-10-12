$6.93 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings per share of $6.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.22 and the lowest is $6.31. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $7.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $27.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.00 to $31.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $605.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.