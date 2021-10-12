6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 0.7%

6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.93. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.