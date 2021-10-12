600,000 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.90% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

IACC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,868. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

