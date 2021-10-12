$68.44 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report $68.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.51 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $218.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.18 million to $230.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $442.79 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $510.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 814,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares valued at $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

