6,861 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.45 on Tuesday, reaching $808.39. The stock had a trading volume of 441,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $735.62 and a 200 day moving average of $681.63. The stock has a market cap of $800.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

