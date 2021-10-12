708 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $44.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2,732.65. 20,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,364. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,806.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,564.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

