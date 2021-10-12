71,956 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.