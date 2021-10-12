750,000 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.88% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $17,438,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $10,413,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $7,560,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

