$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $3.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.11 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.