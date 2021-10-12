$83.91 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $83.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $72.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

