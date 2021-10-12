888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.30

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.30 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 405.49 ($5.30). 888 shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 1,032,960 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on 888. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £42,500 ($55,526.52).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.