89,395 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.