90,000 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.