93,947 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,014,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $159.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

