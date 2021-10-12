$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $94.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $363.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

