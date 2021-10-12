9,535 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.16. 8,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

