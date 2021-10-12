A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of A. O. Smith worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.