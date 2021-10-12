AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.55. AAON has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.