AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. AAON has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AAON by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AAON by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

