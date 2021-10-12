AAX Token Hits Market Cap of $6.06 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $30,065.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

