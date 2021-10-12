Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABNAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 19,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,717. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Aben Resources
