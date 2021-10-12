Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 7,388.7% in September

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 7,388.7% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 256,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 205,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 113,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

