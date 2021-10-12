Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAIF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 298,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,764. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of £392.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

In other Aberdeen Asian Income Fund news, insider Mark Florance bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

