Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 89.5% in September

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 65.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 2,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,487. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

