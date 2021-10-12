Abitshadow Token Market Capitalization Tops $16,946.05 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 84.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Abitshadow Token has a total market capitalization of $16,946.05 and $1.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Abitshadow Token

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

Abitshadow Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using US dollars.

