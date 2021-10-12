ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in ABM Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 55.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 292,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

