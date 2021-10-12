Abyss Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $185,307.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00221515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00094032 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

