Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 10.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned approximately 0.23% of Bausch Health Companies worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,436. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

