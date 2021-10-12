Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

