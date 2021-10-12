Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 381,804 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
