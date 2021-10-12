Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $1.66. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 381,804 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

