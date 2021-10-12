AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $197,186.21 and approximately $12,565.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.